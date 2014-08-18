Plura Acquires Alpermann+Velte

PHOENIX— Plura announced the acquisition of Alpermann+Velte, a leading manufacturer of timecode products, production timers and studio clock systems for digital broadcast and production environments. Effective immediately, Plura will sell Alpermann+Velte products worldwide alongside its existing portfolio of studio and portable video monitors, test and measurement equipment and software, and character/template-driven graphics generators, extending Plura’s reach across the broadcast and production infrastructure.



Strategically, Plura’s acquisition of Alpermann+Velte, which follows the formation of Plura Europe GmbH earlier this month, increases its global visibility while enhancing its overall digital broadcast and video production solutions. Plura will also retain the Alpermann+Velte brand, which is especially well-known in Europe.



Reimund Baeuerle, the longtime director of sales at Alpermann+Velte, has been appointed as one of Plura Europe GmbH’s two managing directors alongside Ray Kalo, who continues to serve as President and CEO of Plura Broadcast Inc.



Alpermann+Velte formed in 1972 as an electronics and industrial solutions specialist, and gained traction with its timecode products, which include reference-based generators and inserters. n recent years, Alpermann+Velte has shifted its focus to IP-based solutions, evolving with the migration toward network-based signal processing, distribution and control within broadcast and production facilities. Alpermann+Velte’s hybrid conversion solutions also allow facilities to seamlessly bridge legacy and IP environments, rather than forcing customers into all-at-once digital workflow transitions.



Additionally, Alpermann+Velte has developed a new range of products to address broadcast data needs in the workflow, from metadata coding and insertion to overall organization of digital video data streams—an emerging range of solutions that Plura will continue to develop.



Plura and Alpermann+Velte will retain dedicated stands at IBC2014 (8.B73 and 10.B48, respectively), with Plura incorporating Alpermann+Velte solutions into demonstrations on its own stand at future shows.

