PlayStation Vue Goes Live in LA, San Francisco

SAN MATEO, CALIF. – After previously launching in Chicago, New York and Philadelphia, Sony has announced that its cloud-based TV service, PlayStation Vue, is now available in the Greater Los Angeles and San Francisco Bay Area TV markets for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 3 users. Meanwhile, all PS4 and PS3 owners nationwide will be able to subscribe to individual channels through PlayStation Vue’s a-la-carte offerings, which currently include SHOWTIME, FOX Soccer Plus and a premium service from Machinima.

PlayStation Vue will offer up to 85 channels per market, including live local programming, in Los Angeles and San Francisco. There are three subscription packages available – Access, Core or Elite – that range from $49.99 to $69.99 per month.

PlayStation Vue will launch its a-la-carte offerings at different points in the summer, with SHOWTIME available first in July to coincide with season premiere of “Ray Donovan.”

