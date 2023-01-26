PlayBox Technology Unveils Cloud-Based Ad Server For OTT Stream Management System

LONDON—Playbox Technology has enhanced its OTT Stream Content Management System with a fully integrated, automated ad server.

Whether the stream is an alternate delivery platform for broadcasters or a new service from a content owner, the addition of the ad server can maximize potential ad revenue by enabling precise ad placement in streams, the company said.

OTT Stream is a cloud solution. It offers playout capabilities for multiple channels and services. Available as a perpetual license or as a software-as-a-service, it takes advantage of the scalability and flexibility of the cloud to allow users to grow functionality and offerings as subscriber demand blossoms, it said.

With the ad server capability, media companies can manage and monetize streaming content more effectively and efficiently. The ad server can insert and manage ad content in live and on-demand streams. It also offers media companies a way to analyze and optimize ad placement, it said.

Integration of comprehensive ad fulfilment capabilities allow the complete service to be managed as a single entity, while maintaining seamless ad insertion and delivery in an automated playout environment, the company said.

"The addition of the ad server to our OTT Stream Content Management System product is a major enhancement that will help media companies to more effectively monetize their streaming content," said PlayBox Technology chief operating officer Phillip Neighbour.

"The ad server's robust functionality provides an efficient way to insert and manage advertising content within live and on-demand streams. It also enables media companies to analyze and optimize ad placement to improve viewership and revenue."

The ad server enables:

Ad insertion and management in live and on-demand streams.

Analyzes and optimized ad placement.

Serves targeted ads to individuals.

Manages ad inventory and tracks impressions and click-throughs.