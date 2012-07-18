PlayBox technology equips Mongolian News Channel

Mongolian News Channel (MNC TV) is the latest HD news broadcaster in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

Launched in April 2012, MNC TV station transmits 24/7 unbiased local and international news. The program consists of a mix of live bulletins, documentaries, factual programming, and live rolling news.

MNC TV uses PlayBox Channel-in-a-Box servers to broadcast news around the clock in HD. MNC TV is using TitleBox CG and Graphics and CaptureBox for ingest.