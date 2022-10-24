PlayBox Neo Automates Time Delay System for 3BB TV

BANGKOK—IPTV service provider 3BB TVA has chosen a multi-zone multi-channel time delay system from PlayBox Neo for integration into the engineering facilities at its Bangkok headquarters.

The project was coordinated by O'Connor's (Thailand) Company Limited which provides a wide range of broadcast media engineering services.

"We compared a range of solutions before identifying PlayBox Neo as the preferred partner for this project," comments Kajohnsak Thanomjit, senior manager, business strategy, at 3BB TV. "The new solution was needed so that we could co-ordinate our overseas transmission schedules by adding a precisely adjustable amount of timing delay to some of our IPTV program channels. PlayBox Neo systems score very high in terms of performance, usability, durability and after-sales support."

"3BB TV is one of Thailand's most innovative telco companies," says O’Connor’s (Thailand) sales engineer Santhiti Silayaeng. "The solution were we asked to provide, integrate and commission is a 10-channel Neo TS Time Delay (https://playboxneo.com/time-delay) server. "It is configured to allow simultaneous or time-offset playout of five primary plus five backup channels."

Designed for fully automated operation, Neo TS Time Delay can be scaled to support any required number of input channels and delayed outputs, PlayBox reported.

It provides fully transparent time delay of transport streams such as DVB/ATSC MPEG while retaining the full original quality of the source content. Time delay can be preset to run in fully hands-off mode or switched at any time to alternative offsets, including a zero delay output for each input.

All operating parameters in Neo TS Time Delay are easily adjusted via an integral web-based user interface, including channel-specific time offset in 15 second increments. Maximum delay depends on the stream input bitrate and storage capacity. Additional features include programme information display of MPEG-compliant transport streams plus automatic error logging. Connectivity features include UDP/RTP input/output, unicast or multicast, via standard Gigabit Ethernet ports. Delay for UDP/RTP unicast/multicast streams can be adjusted from a few seconds to week or more, the company said.

3BB TV is an affiliate of Jasmine Group, a Thai major telecommunications group best known for its high-speed internet service and 3BB TV is the group's IPTV provider.