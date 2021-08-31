PlayBox Launches AirBox Mega ICX

LONDON—The channel in a box provider PlayBox Technology UK has launched a new version of its market-leading AirBox playout and streaming software.

AirBox Mega ICX delivers playout capabilities in a feature-rich automation package and a simple user interface, the company said.

“This is a brand new integrated playout engine built from the ground up, but when we designed it we drew on all our 17 years’ experience at the top of the playout software market,” said Philip Neighbour, COO at PlayBox Technology UK. “We talk to broadcasters and streamers all around the world, and we have brought their thoughts and ideas to this design.”

As a result, he added, “it does exactly what is needed, without complications or risks." The software also has a “distributive, virtualized architecture” that allows the “systems can be tailored to specific needs quickly and easily," he said.

The AirBox software provides automated content playout for broadcasters, online streaming services, cable headends and corporate users.

The new version is developed as a virtualized software application which can be run on dedicated hardware as a channel in a box, or in the public or private cloud, with an identical operational experience, the company said. It is also ideal for remote operation over any secure internet connection.

In addition, web-based APIs allow ready interconnection with a wide range of third-party equipment such as server networks.

The browser-based user interface is also simple and intuitive for day-to-day operations. Through an API the AirBox Mega ICX can run as a fully automated playout channel. Playlist interface formats include JSON and .ply.

AirBox Mega ICX incorporates graphics capabilities for channel branding and other needs. Templates can be designed in an HTML5 environment.

As well as providing outputs for broadcast, AirBox Mega ICX is ideally suited to the needs of content streaming organisations, including business and community groups as well as network media organisations. It supports native, secure and low-latency streaming via SRT and webRTC.