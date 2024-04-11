Planar, OptiTrack To Demonstrate Display, Motion-Tracking Tech At NAB Show

PORTLAND, Ore.—Planar and OptiTrack will demonstrate a comprehensive lineup of broadcast and media technologies at the 2024 NAB Show, April 13-17, in as Vegas.

Planar will showcase the latest advancements in its LED platforms and indoor and outdoor fine-pitch LED displays for next-level broadcast presentation and storytelling. The exhibit will be enhanced by OptiTrack’s motion capture software and wide range of motion capture cameras, Planar said.

Planar will demonstrate the Planar DirectLight Pro Series, which features a range of pixel pitches down to sub-1mm and 1,000-nit brightness in constant operation. Planar DirectLight Pro Series video walls deliver the vibrant colors and greater image detail studios need even in higher ambient light environments. This is enhanced by support for rich media playback, including High Dynamic Range (HDR).

The solution also offers high-bandwidth (5G) video architecture and 27- and 36-inch cabinets to allow for precision and simpler, more easily supported video walls. In addition to enabling custom dimensions and resolutions, Planar DirectLight Pro Series is compatible with the Planar WallDirector Video Controller as well as Brompton’s specialized controllers and ColorLight’s wide range of controllers, which will be featured at the show.

Planar will showcase additional curved capabilities for broadcast with the Planar CarbonLight CLI Flex Series line of pliable LED video wall displays. In partnership with TSI Touch, the company will present an interactive, curved Planar CarbonLight CLI Flex Series LED video wall in a 0.9mm pixel pitch using MicroLED, providing an innovative touch experience.

In addition to providing the visual performance viewers expect, Planar CarbonLight CLI Flex Series offers a more visually appealing alternative to faceting flat LED cabinets into segmented curves. Ideal for curved or column wrap applications, Planar CarbonLight CLI Flex Series bendable LED modules are available in 0.9, 1.3, 1.5, 1.9, 2.6 and 3.9mm pixel pitches and can bend into convex or concave curves as tight as 25 inches or 637mm.

In response to industry demand for outdoor broadcast sets, Planar will also demonstrate the Leyard MGS Series line of outdoor 16:9 fine pitch MicroLED video wall displays.

Planar and OptiTrack are also teaming up with integrated virtual production and pre-production motion graphics solutions provider Zero Density to present a virtual production studio for next-level storytelling.

The demonstration will feature OptiTrack PrimeX motion capture cameras, including the PrimeX 120, PrimeX 120W and SlimX 120, OptiTrack Motive 3.1 motion capture software, OptiTrack CinePuck active marker tracking tool and Planar Venue Pro V series LED video wall.

Planar and OptiTrack will also demonstrate their virtual production extended reality capabilities in Zero Density’s NAB Show booth (SL2038).

See Planar and OptiTrack at NAB Show booth SL2030.