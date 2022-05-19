Pixelogic To Acquire Juice Media
By George Winslow published
The deal will provide Pixelogic with dubbing operations in Korea
BURBANK, Calif.—The content localization and distribution services provider Pixelogic has announced that it has reached an agreement to acquire Korean dubbing studio Juice Media.
The acquisition enhances Pixelogic’s existing operation in Korea that provides subtitling and media services, by adding dubbing and audio capabilities.
Established in 2008, Juice Media is an provider of dubbing and audio services, with clients that include U.S. studios, streaming platforms and local content distributors. The company operates from two locations with 4 ADR rooms and 3 audio mix rooms and is TPN certified.
“The acquisition of Juice Media represents our ongoing commitment to address capacity challenges facing our customers in key markets” said Holger Hendel, Managing director EMEA for Pixelogic. “By leveraging our operational expertise, proprietary technology and partnership with experienced local subject matter experts, our goal is to increase Korean dubbing capacity with streamlined solutions that deliver higher quality and faster time to market.”
Doug Higgins, senior vice president of global dubbing and audio services for Pixelogic added that “this is a significant step for us in the Korean market, where we see an opportunity to address our customers’ needs. This facility, along with the existing dubbing operations of our parent company Imagica in Tokyo, creates a strong foundation for our combined dubbing capabilities in the region.”
Upon completion of the acquisition, Pixelogic plans to make additional investments in Korea including facility and capacity expansion and deployment of proprietary tools and technology.
The transaction is scheduled to close at the end of May.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
