Pixel Power Joins SRT Alliance

CAMBRIDGE, UK—Pixel Power has announced that it has joined the SRT Alliance, the open-source initiative dedicated to overcoming the challenges of low-latency video streaming, and that it has integrated SRT into its StreamMaster suite of software products.

“We have fully integrated Open SRT into our StreamMaster integrated playout software,” said James Gilbert, CEO of Pixel Power. “SRT does what its name suggests – it provides a secure way to transport content over the public internet, minimizing the effects of packet loss and other impacts on the circuit. That is why it has rapidly become a mainstay of online connectivity for professional video. As a codec-agnostic standard, it gives Pixel Power complete flexibility to match our solution to the requirements.”

The SRT Alliance, founded by Haivision in April 2017, already has more than 500 members.

StreamMaster is a suite of software products that allow a user to build master control playout and automation solutions to their precise needs. It includes pre-packaged offerings for specific tasks like branding and promos, or allows the user to configure up to a complete channel playout system. StreamMaster is software-defined and can be deployed on-premise, in a data center or in the public cloud, using the same software, same license and with identical performance.

“By joining the SRT Alliance, Pixel Power is part of an industry movement to improve the way the world streams video,” said Suso Carrillo, director of the SRT Alliance for Haivision. “This provides active support to the movement for the world’s biggest broadcasters and enterprise streaming workflows, recognizing it as it becomes the de facto standard for low-latency internet streaming.”