Pixel Power graphics improve on-air look at Indiana’s WBND-TV

WBND-TV, the ABC affiliate in South Bend, Ind., is now on-air with a Clarity graphics system from Pixel Power for its recently launched local newscasts.

The station is owned by Weigel Broadcasting Co., which is also upgrading the news production facilities at Weigel stations in Chicago and Milwaukee.

Kyle Walker, director of engineering for Weigel Broadcasting Co.‚ said the Clarity system integrated easily with its existing automation and other key systems, “enabling us to make the aggressive schedule that we set for WBND. Best of all, our competitors were shocked at the level of sophistication we brought to air.”

After making the decision to add news to WBND, Weigel wanted the new local newscasts to be on-air in less than six months. In the interim, the company selected a new building for its facility, drew up its plans, purchased equipment, deployed the systems and trained staff.

Pixel Power played an instrumental role in the launch, providing interfaces with the station’s ENPS news systems, Grass Valley Ignite production automation system, and other key elements to create a cohesive, uninterrupted workflow and graphics playout solution. Pixel Power Control Center provides automated asset management for graphical content to the ENPS environment, simplifying production of broadcast news graphics.