Pitt Athletics relies on Abekas Mira multichannel server

University of Pittsburgh Athletics has installed a four-channel Abekas Mira multichannel server in its new broadcast control room at the Peterson Event Center in Pittsburgh, PA. The Mira server is used for live instant replay, highlights clip playback, and interstitials insertion during live sports broadcasts and post-game shows.

The broadcast center at Pitt is connected via fiber to Comcast in Philadelphia. The cable provider broadcasts live sports and airs the post-game shows on their service with interstitials inserted by Mira. The flexibility of the four-channel Mira allows the Live Instant Replay operator to prepare highlight clips as the game is in progress. This has dramatically improved the timeliness of in-game highlights and packaged replays after the game.