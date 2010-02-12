Pilat Touts Increased N. American Presence

Pilat Media announced this week that, as of the beginning of the year, its flagship IBMS system for managing programming, media operations, ad sales, traffic, and finance and billing, uses a modular approach to business management, has been deployed or is in the process of being deployed for over 500 media channels in the United States and Canada.

IBMS’s modular approach to business management employs a scalable architecture based on a centralized metadata repository.

“We are greatly pleased by the rapid market acceptance of IBMS in the U.S. and Canada, spanning such media leaders as AT&T, CBS, CTV and Discovery,” said said Avi Engel, CEO of Pilat Media. "We are succeeding because we've worked closely with our customers to create the solution they wanted—a comprehensive business management system that lets them grow as they go while supporting their move to file-based, multiplatform operations."

The latest version of IBMS, based on .NET technology, features a new workflow engine; a new customization layer; and support for non-linear channels, broadband, and mobile TV; together with enhanced rights management capabilities.