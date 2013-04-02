Pilat Media Enhances IBMS Rights

LONDON — Pilat Media introduced the latest release of IBMS Rights, the company’s technology for centralized rights management across “all content distribution platforms,” it said. A standalone version of Pilat Media’s Integrated Broadcast Management System, IBMS Rights offers features for contract management, program finance, and distribution licensing of linear as well as on-demand multiplatform content. The new release offers enhancements for distribution licenses, including the identification of revenue shares and management of associated payments back to original content providers.







IBMS Rights now also supports allocation of costs across any number of business units at the individual license window level. Operators can define standard cost allocation rules via the easily managed templates, and then override those allocations at the individual license window level when required. It enables centralized rights management for any broadcast content across multiple platforms and third-party systems. Broadcasters can centrally log and manage exploitation and distribution rights for all acquired or produced content, both long and short form, across both linear conventional TV and nonlinear multiplatform and multiscreen services.



Integration of IBMS Rights with a broadcaster’s other business management modules is facilitated by the system’s built-in workflow orchestration capabilities. For example, any deal, along with its defined rights, is entered only once and then exploited by all linear and on-demand scheduling activities, with distribution licenses feeding off that same set of deal rights. This also facilitates content planning activities such as revenue projections and long-term planning.