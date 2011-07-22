Photron Introduces Fastcam SA6 High-Speed Camera



SAN DIEGO, CALIF.: Photron is introducing the Fastcam SA6 camera, described as a lower cost, HD high-speed device “ideal for automotive, military, broadcast, particle velocimetry and digital image correlation applications." It is available in both 36-bit color, and the more light-sensitive 12-bit monochrome.



The Fastcam SA6 provides up to 1,500 frames per second at 1,920 x 1,080 pixels from the 1,920 x 1,440 native resolution CMOS sensor. By reducing the camera’s resolution, the speed can be increased to 75,000 fps with a minimum global electronic shutter time of 2.7 microseconds--available independent of the frame rate selected. Photron provides both C- and F-lens mounts with the new, large-format camera. The Fastcam SA6 is also compatible with the Canon ES/EF series lenses and available with PL and B4 lens mounts.



Three different memory sizes of 8, 16, and 32 GB are offered, providing 1080 HD resolution record durations of 1.72, 3.44, and 6.89 seconds, respectively. Dual HD-SDI and a single RS-170 video output on the rear panel enables seamless review/saving of recorded image date immediately after the recording is completed. The camera can be precisely controlled via Photron Fastcam Viewer software, the optional remote control keypad, or through programmable function buttons on the camera’s rear panel.



The camera features superior light sensitivity and low noise operation in part due to micro lenses that are specially designed to focus the maximum available light onto the light-gathering portion of the 10-micron-square thermoelectric-cooled pixel.



