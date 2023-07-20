Philo Launches Nine Additional FAST Channels
The new channels join the free section of Philo’s guide
The cable TV replacement service Philo has announced the launch of nine additional FAST channels that are joining the “free” section of its guide.
The new channels include InFast, InTrouble, InWonder,, Vevo 80s, Vevo 90s, Vevo Country, Vevo Hip-Hop, Vevo Pop, and Chicken Soup for the Soul.
All nine new free channels have been added to Philo’s base package, a line up of 70+ channels, and can be found in the Philo Guide. These channels join Philo’s existing free channels, including USA Today, RetroCrush, Crackle, Cowboy Way, Drag Race Universe, Screambox TV, Bob Ross Channel, Fail Army, etc.
Philo describes as follows:
- InFast shares the stories, perspectives, and adventures from the disruptors who are challenging the status quo. Lifestyle, entertainment, and action sports turbocharged in high definition
- InTrouble: Test your nerve with InTrouble, a whirlwind of action, excitement and thrilling experiences right on your screen. Adventure across all the seasons, bringing action sports and adventures from all corners of the world. Off-road action, quests for glory, nail biting races, defy the status quo in the chase of thrills.
- InWonder: Trailblazing new take on science and tech, that discovers nature’s super-stars, extraordinary engineering, and should-be impossible feats to make you wonder. From the smallest, the tallest, the strangest, and all things IN-between, IINWONDER is bursting with mysteries and adventures that STEM from our world and beyond
- Vevo ’80s: Totally awesome videos from the decade’s biggest artists. Whitney Houston, Guns N’ Roses, Culture Club, Run-DMC and more.
- Vevo ’90s: From grunge to gangsta, the decade’s biggest videos are all here. From Nirvana, Mariah Carey, 2Pac, Britney Spears and more.
- Vevo Pop: The latest hit music videos from the biggest artists! From Lady Gaga to Billie Eilish, all your faves are right here!
- Vevo Country: Nothing but hit videos from the biggest country artists. From Luke Combs to Miranda Lambert, all your faves are right here.
- Vevo Hip-Hop: The latest and biggest videos from rap to trap. From Baby Keem to Lil Baby, all the most lit artists are here.
- Chicken Soup for the Soul is a lifestyle destination for women featuring inspiring content, hit movies, TV series, and Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s original programming. Viewers will find stories that inspire, entertain and change the world one story at a time.
