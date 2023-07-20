Philo Launches Nine Additional FAST Channels

The cable TV replacement service Philo has announced the launch of nine additional FAST channels that are joining the “free” section of its guide.

The new channels include InFast, InTrouble, InWonder,, Vevo 80s, Vevo 90s, Vevo Country, Vevo Hip-Hop, Vevo Pop, and Chicken Soup for the Soul.

All nine new free channels have been added to Philo’s base package, a line up of 70+ channels, and can be found in the Philo Guide. These channels join Philo’s existing free channels, including USA Today, RetroCrush, Crackle, Cowboy Way, Drag Race Universe, Screambox TV, Bob Ross Channel, Fail Army, etc.

Philo describes as follows: