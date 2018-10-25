Philly’s NBC10/Telemundo62 Unveil IP-based Newsroom

PHILADELPHIA–NBC10/WCAU and Telemundo62/WWSI this week launched their new newsroom, which the stations’ claim features the industry’s most “cutting edge” technology, including an IP-based network and energy efficiencies not seen in any other TV facility in the U.S.

The nearly 200-person news staff began broadcasting from the new 80,000 square-foot broadcast center located within the new Comcast Technology Center in Philadelphia on Monday, having moved out of their Bala Cynwyd facility in late September. The news set was designed with distinctive “Philadelphia-area” designs, according to Ric Harris, President and General Manager, NBC10 and Telemundo62.

Photo Courtesy: NBC10/Telemundo62

In addition to the facility’s IP-based network, the two news sets feature 4K LED screens, automated cameras, three control rooms, eight edit rooms, a 1,500 square-foot room dedicated to shooting promotions in-house, extensive use of LED panel displays for immersive experience and Augmented Reality capabilities, among other newsroom technology that the station says is being used for the first time by local TV stations in the U.S.

The facility also uses heating/cooling and ventilating systems that improve indoor quality and reduce noise. Wall-to-floor windows capture natural light while automated window shades reduce heat from sunlight. In addition, all displays and computers are Energy Star compliant. The stations are currently pending for the U.S. Green Building Council’s LEED Platinum certification, the highest energy efficient ratings within the Council’s rating system. It also features an open-space layout designed to encourage and increase staff collaboration with wall-to-wall Wi-Fi access, sit-stand desks and flex-work spaces, coffee bars, quiet/focus rooms, huddle rooms and mothering rooms, among other features.

Systems integrator Diversified did the technical design and integration, while LF Driscoll constructed the set, which was designed by Gensler.

“We are excited to finally pull back the curtains on our breathtaking facility and reveal to our audience what our vision for a multi-platform, bilingual news facility looks like,” Harris said. “From our open newsroom layout to our studios that feature cutting edge technology and distinctive Philadelphia-area designs, the Comcast Technology Center enables our team to leverage innovative technologies in our storytelling. We look forward to delivering news and information that our audience expects from us while setting a new standard for Greater Philadelphia and our industry.”

The debut of NBC10 and Telemundo62’s new facility follows the unveiling of seven other new, state-of-the-art local television stations housed by NBC and Telemundo owned stations in Los Angeles (KNBC/KVEA) Dallas-Fort Worth (KXAS/KXTX), West Hartford (WVIT/WRDM), Denver (KDEN), San Antonio (KVDA), McAllen (KTLM) and San Diego (KNSD, KUAN), with the NBCUniversal Boston Media Center set to open in late 2019. NBC10 and Telemundo62 are part of NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations, a division of NBCUniversal.