Phenix Joins SRT Alliance

CHICAGO—Streaming tech provider Phenix Real Time Solutions has joined the SRT Alliance, a group working to advance technologies for lower latency internet video transport.

Phenix is joining the SRT Alliance as part of the company’s overall pursuit to deliver streams with sub-second latency without sacrificing quality or the ability to serve large audiences, including in-person and online betting establishments, sports franchises, and broadcast companies.

By joining the Alliance and integrating the open-source Secure Reliable Transport (SRT) technology into its platform, Phenix is certified as SRT Ready for ingest into its network, the company said.

This increases compatibility with existing encoders and contribution frameworks, allowing Phenix’s WebRTC architecture to integrate faster into existing technology stacks and work with other developers and companies to more reliably deliver content across the most inconsistent or unpredictable networks.

“It’s next to impossible for HTTP architectures to deliver sub-second latency while also scaling to millions of concurrent viewers,” said Dr. Stefan Birrer, chief software architect and co-founder, Phenix. “By integrating SRT into our solution, we’re able to improve compatibility with many of the leading encoders for faster contribution and content delivery across our network.”

The SRT Alliance, founded by Haivision in April 2017, already has more than 500 members. Its mission is to overcome the challenges of low-latency live streaming by supporting the collaborative development of SRT (Secure Reliable Transport). SRT is a free, open source video transport protocol and technology stack originally developed and pioneered by Haivision, which enables the delivery of secure, high-quality low-latency video across the public internet.

“Interactive streaming applications require real-time, sub-second video that doesn’t buffer and provides greater options of interactivity,” said Peter Maag, CMO, Haivision. “By joining the SRT Alliance, Phenix brings a unique perspective and the rich experience of delivering real-time video at scale and across the public internet. We look forward to their contributions to the community.”

Millions of fans already enjoy exciting real-time streaming opportunities powered by Phenix’s technology. In March, Phenix powered streams of the 2021 Cheltenham Festival, setting records for the number of concurrent viewers (500,000) — all able to watch and participate in betting across any device, in real-time.

Phenix is also continuing its relationship with Edgecast (formally Verizon Media) and Yahoo! Sports as it delivers watch-together and multi-camera experiences for the 2021–2022 NFL season.