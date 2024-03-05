PHABRIX To Feature Latest Qx, Rx, Sx Series T&M Enhancements At NAB Show

THATCHAM, U.K.—Test and measurement company PHABRIX will exhibit its line of instruments, including the Qx, Rx and Sx Series at the 2024 NAB Show, April 13-17, in Las Vegas.

Together with its parent company Leader Electronics, PHABRIX will demo test and measurement solutions for all broadcast and media applications—whether on-set, studio production, post-production, broadcast QC or for in-house video technology manufacturing facilities, it said.

PHABRIX will highlight new features for its Qx Series of rasterizers and waveform monitors, including the Qx, QxL and QxP models. The series now supports detection and analysis of SMPTE Full Range video standards and can generate video standards in Full Range (FR), Full Protected (FP) Range and Narrow Range (NR) for SMPTE ST 2110 and either FR or NR for SMPTE ST 2022-6 and SDI. The updates also include the ability to verify color content regardless of the specific video format used, it said.

Other new Rx and Sx Series developments to be featured include:

The addition of Enhanced Gamut Monitoring to the Rx Series rasterizers for 2K/3G/HD/SD signal generation, analysis and monitoring.

The Sx Series of handheld instruments, including the Sx TAG hybrid IP/SDI and analog generation, analysis and video/audio monitoring device.

“With broadcast and media companies delivering greater amounts of content, via more platforms and formats than ever before, it’s vital that they can rapidly analyze and diagnose faults in time-critical situations,” said PHABRIX CEO Martin Mulligan. “The PHABRIX range – led by the Qx, Rx and Sx Series – provides them with all of these capabilities, and as the latest software update demonstrates we always strive to be one step ahead in adding the new features our customers will require next.”

See PHABRIX at NAB Show booth C5521.