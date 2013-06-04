PESA to showcase 4K routing switcher

PESA will demonstrate its latest Cheetah 4K fiber-optic routing switcher at InfoComm 2013, June 12-14 in Orlando, FL.

The new 4K routing switcher provides Ultra HD video distribution up to 1968ft over multimode cable.

Each 4K source is connected to an outboard easyPORT-4KX1F coax-to-fiber media converter that supports up to 12Gb/s per port over a single fiber to the router. The easyPORT-4KX1F can accept ultra-high resolution 4K video at 3840 x 2160 and 4096 x 2160. Each input port also can be configured individually to accept up to four independent 3G-SDI signals to be transported over a single fiber cable.

Every 12Gb/s fiber output port from the router is connected to an external easyPORT-1FX4K fiber-to-coax media converter to provide four BNCs per 4K destination, which allows an additional 262ft of coax extension to position 4K devices further downstream of the media converter.

See PESA at InfoComm 2013 booth 2958.