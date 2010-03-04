PESA to highlight new Cheetah-3 fiber-optic router

PESA will showcase its new Cheetah-3, a fiber-optic router for dual-link DVI or 3G-SDI systems up to 144 x 144, at the 2010 NAB Show.

PESA’s Cougar-3 is designed for 3G-SDI/HD-SDI up to 32 x 32 (expandable to 144 x 144), and the Ocelot-3 is designed for 3G-SDI/HD-SDI for 16 x 8 and 16 x 16. For high-performance computer displays, PESA will demonstrate its new Vidblox family of media extenders for DVI, VGA and RGBHV over fiber or coax as well as several new models of QuadBox for 4 x 4 switching and signal-extender applications.

See PESA at NAB Show Booth N4123.