PESA Names JB&A Master Distributor for Streaming Solutions
HUNTSVILLE, ALA. – Streaming, routing and AV integration developer PESA has announced that JB&A will serve as its master distributor for streaming solutions in North America.
Among the products JB&A will be handling the PESA XSTREAM multi-channel streaming appliances, PESA ACES, and PESA Live Services, which delivers multi-channel viewing experience for Android and iOS devices.
JB&A is a national distributor for the broadcast and IP/streaming markets headquartered in San Rafael, Calif., with offices in Chicago, Dallas, New York, Washington, D.C., Raleigh, N.C., and Folsom, Calif.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox