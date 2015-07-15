PESA Names JB&A Master Distributor for Streaming Solutions

HUNTSVILLE, ALA. – Streaming, routing and AV integration developer PESA has announced that JB&A will serve as its master distributor for streaming solutions in North America.

Among the products JB&A will be handling the PESA XSTREAM multi-channel streaming appliances, PESA ACES, and PESA Live Services, which delivers multi-channel viewing experience for Android and iOS devices.

JB&A is a national distributor for the broadcast and IP/streaming markets headquartered in San Rafael, Calif., with offices in Chicago, Dallas, New York, Washington, D.C., Raleigh, N.C., and Folsom, Calif.