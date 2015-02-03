PESA, Key Code Media Partner

HUNTSVILLE, ALA.—PESA announced a new partnership with Key Code Media, a digital media technologies provider. The integrator will incorporate PESA Xstream streaming appliances into its technologies for clients in a variety of vertical markets.



Designed for applications with more limited streaming requirements, the PESA Xstream C22 can be configured as a two-port video encoder or two-port decoder, or can include one of each. Two units can be paired to allow bi-directional live interaction between sites, and an integrated Web server allows full remote control. During an event, two external audio sources can be synchronized to either or both video streams. Plus, an HDMI out allows for local preview.



