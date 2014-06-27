Pesa Delivers New Cheetah 4K Routing, Retrofit Kits

HUNTSVILLE, ALA.— Pesa announced its new Cheetah 4K routing solutions. Built to manage the expanded bandwidth requirements of 4K signals, new routers are available in multiple configurations, while retrofit kits provide a simple plug-and-play upgrade solution for current 3G-SDI Cheetah routers.



Built on Pesa’s Cheetah digital video routing platform and easyPORT converter module technology, each I/O card includes four SC-style fiber CWDM connections carrying up to 12 Gbps (4xSDI) for each port. An outboard easyPORT module converts the signals from each CWDM port on the router back to conventional HD/3G-SDI video lines. Both UHDTV (3840x2160) and DCI (4096x2160) are supported, and the router can mix and match between 4K CWDM and traditional copper or fiber I/O in the frame.



The 4K I/O card is a direct drop-in replacement for the standard 16-channel HD/3G-SDI card found in current Cheetah frames. Any size Cheetah 3G-SDI routing switcher can be retrofitted with the new Cheetah 4K I/O card system by replacing any existing 16-channel I/O card set and reconfiguring the software to accept the new 4K cards. Once the control software is configured for 4K, the router system can run both 4K and 3G-SDI signals in parallel.



With the built-in crosspoint switch circuit on each easyPORT module, users can send four independent SD/HD/3G-SDI signals over a single wire interface, and can extend coax I/O an additional 260 feet using the built-in equalizing and reclocking circuits in each easyPORT. The easyPORTs can be rack mounted with an optional 1 RU frame that holds up to four media converters or installed with an optional under-the-table mounting plate.



Redundant power and control modules can be added without using additional rack space. The Cheetah router is controlled through traditional RS-232/422 or Ethernet connections, and its built-in SNMP MIB simplifies integration to third-party network system management software. With hot swappable matrix and I/O cards, as well as internal power and control, the need for additional power and external cabling is virtually eliminated.



Cheetah 4K routers can be configured and controlled via Pesa’s Cattrax network GUI or optional Cattrax Web network server software using PESA’s powerful PERC2000 or PERC3000 system controller hardware.