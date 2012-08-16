PESA Cheetah fiber router plays role at London Games broadcast center

For three weeks prior to the opening of the Summer Games in late July, PESA was on site at the International Broadcast Center (IBC) in London to support the setup and configuration of its routing switcher system, as well as provide training for technical operators.

PESA’s Cheetah fiber-optic router played a significant behind-the-scenes role in the distribution of live and prerecorded video feeds for local distribution, as well as satellite feeds to the United States for rebroadcast.

The router was based on an 864 x 864 frame, which was instrumental in HD broadcast signals in previous years, populated with 816 x 800 coax and 48 x 64 fiber. The system included PESA’s UCI-2000 controller card that allowed it to be controlled via a Sony control interface.

In addition, the Korean Broadcast System installed a complete PESA system, also connected to the main IBC routing system, to support its coverage. The KBS system included a Cheetah 288 x 576 video router coupled with a DRS audio router.