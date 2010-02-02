PESA adds features to Cougar-3 router

PESA has updated the 32 x 32 Cougar-3 router with several new features and new pricing aimed at making the routing switcher suited for small to midsized video switching environments.

PESA’s Cougar-3 32 x 32 matrix switcher routes all SMPTE and ITU standard serial digital video signals. It also supports embedded audio and other ancillary data required for HD-SDI and DVI/ASI broadcast sources.

For digital cinema HD video distribution requirements, the Cougar-3 can be configured to switch SMPTE 372M dual-link HD-SDI in configurations up to 16 x 16.

Cougar-3 is suited for SD-SDI, HD-SDI and 3G-SDI switching applications. The 1RU supports standard data rates from 50Mb/s up to 3Gb/s and video transports up to 1080p/60. All inputs are auto-equalized.