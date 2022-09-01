Pebble to Highlight Broadcast Automation, Cloud Solutions at 2022 IBC Show

AMSTERDAM—Pebble will showcase its broadcast automation and cloud solutions at the IBC Show at the RAI Amsterdam, Sept, 9-13.

Pebble Automation is an enterprise-level solution delivering robust functionality at a scale that suits any operation, with the ability to flex and adapt as the customer’s channel count and workflows change. A powerful centralized ingest, content management and multi-channel system, it controls mission-critical operations at scores of broadcasters and service providers around the world and is scalable from one to hundreds of channels. Visitors to the show will see how Pebble is supporting the transition to IP, combining on-premises playout with channels running in the public cloud, all using the same control interface.

Pebble’s software-defined, scalable, Integrated Channel solution with uniquely flexible channel pipeline design offers audio, video and graphics functionality in a compact, cost-effective format to meet the needs for ingest, channel branding and frame-accurate multi-channel playout requirements.

Pebble Remote, a tool for web-based monitoring and control in the cloud as well as on-premises, provides 24/7 secure remote access to mission-critical control of playlists, as well as consolidating control access across several playout sites. Designed to support systems that comprise multiple channels, Pebble Remote has helped many broadcasters easily navigate the challenges of working beyond the normal boundaries of a playout facility.

The company will also mark the first time Pebble Control has been shown at a major industry show in Europe. A self-contained, scalable, and easy-to-configure IP connection management tool, Pebble Control is designed to make IP connectivity as simple as SDI. It leverages open standards to interface with NMOS-enabled devices from multiple vendors and enables broadcasters to make the leap to an all-IP facility without the need to deploy a bespoke enterprise solution.

A freemium version—Pebble Control Free—was launched earlier this year, providing entry-level access where users can download the software via a self-service portal. Pebble Control Free enables the broadcast and media community to try out the functionality, and upskill their teams whilst they contemplate their first steps into IP.

Pebble will be in Stand 8.B75.