PEAK3 Partners With Building Automation Company on ATSC 3.0 Data Streaming

PHOENIX—ATSC 3.0 data-streaming-as-a-service provider PEAK3 and HotEdge, a commercial and residential building automation company, have partnered on integrating the former’s 3.0 data delivery technology with the latter’s roof ice-melt systems, making it possible for building owners to reduce costs and remotely control and monitor their systems.

Field trials in Seattle and Salt Lake City are scheduled to begin this month with the goal of launching production and rollout in June, the company said.

“ATSC 3.0 is optimized to support highly flexible Distributed Transmission System (‘DTS’) network architectures, which will dramatically improve signal reception in indoor and outdoor environments, including small portable devices and mobile receivers,” PEAK3 CEO Alp Sezen said.

“The protocols implemented in the new broadcast standard are very similar to those used in 5G cellular networks but optimized to broadcast over a much larger area,“ Sezen said. “This capability uses the robust nature of ATSC 3.0 transmissions and the one signal to many receivers [one-to-many] feature of broadcast TV to cover a very large geographic area. Because of the higher transmission power levels, this DTA [Digital Transport Adapter] broadcast delivery method requires fewer transmission sites compared to traditional cellular network base stations.”

ATSC 3.0 merges Internet Protocol (IP}-based data transmission with over-the-air broadcasting opening up new data pathway applications for broadcasting in multiple markets. Some include data delivery to vehicles and content distribution network offload, the company said.

The integration of PEAK3’s ATSC 3.0 data-delivery technology with HotEdge’s roof ice-melt systems will give building owners real-time data on energy consumption, ice dam prevention and system performance to optimize energy use and enhance safety, it said.

Key optimizations delivered to the HotEdge Network devices include software updates, daily weather reports and local utility command-control access, it said.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Straits Research valued the U.S. smart-building automation market at $33 billion as of 2023 and $92 billion worldwide. By 2032, it is projected to grow to $247 billion globally, driven by demand for energy-efficient systems, advancement in Internet of Things (IoT) devices and technologies, growth in sustainability efforts and advanced analytics and AI integration to optimize building. PEAK3 will pursue this market using ATSC 3.0’s value proposition, it said.

“HotEdge is committed to providing innovative solutions that enhance safety and efficiency for homeowners,” Harrison Stadnik, vice president of strategic partnerships at HotEdge, said. “Our partnership with PEAK3 allows us to take our commitment to the next level by integrating advanced data broadcasting capabilities into our roof ice-melt systems. This collaboration will provide homeowners with unparalleled insights into their system's performance, enabling them to make informed decisions about energy usage and ice dam prevention.”

More information is available on the Peak3 and HotEdge websites.