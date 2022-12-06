PEAK3 Launches ATSC 3.0-Based Edge Pathway Solution

PHOENIX—Two seasoned IoT executives Alp Sezen and Chris McGhay have launched PEAK3, which had developed a new ATSC 3.0-based solution offering wireless data-delivery capabilities for IoT and Edge uses.

As part of the company’s launch, PEAK3 also announced that it has secured spectrum-usage agreements with select national broadcasters to offer national coverage by Q4, 2023.

The company noted that the IP-based ATSC 3.0 standard brings together over-the-air (OTA) broadcasting, the internet, and limitless additional use cases that provide the opportunity for PEAK3 to leverage broadcast spectrum and demonstrate the new wireless data-delivery capabilities that will soon be available for all commercial interests.

“We are going through our sixth evolution of computing and each stage has created opportunities and challenges. The 70s `Mainframe', and 80’s `Client Server', the 2000s brought three-tier architecture, 2010 was the era of multi-tenancy or cloud and now we are going into Distributed-Edge architectures,” explained PEAK3 CEO Sezen. “Computing is shifting towards edge computing to meet new workloads that customers demand. The evolution of distributed computing brings new values through applications residing at the edge but also brings new challenges. The ability to extract data and deliver data from disparate devices at the edge has created a bottleneck that needs to be solved in the coming decade. ATSC 3.0 data delivery over the air will be a critical asset in accomplishing that, especially with the exponential growth of edge devices we have seen. ATSC 3.0 can scale with this growth providing one-to-many connectivity.”

ATSC 3.0 is optimized to support highly flexible Distributed Transmission System (“DTS”) network architectures, which will dramatically improve signal reception in indoor and outdoor environments, including small portable devices and mobile receivers, PEAK3 said.

The protocols implemented in the new broadcast standard are very similar to those used in 5G cellular networks, but optimized for broadcasting over a much larger area, due to the relatively higher transmission power levels, thus requiring far fewer transmission sites compared to traditional cellular network base stations.

PEAK3 said its teams are currently field testing several use cases with technical partners to draft supportive white papers for the technical community that clearly demonstrate multiple ways whereby the ATSC 3.0 spectrum will provide value to its customers.

One key area of focus is the internet of things. PEAK3 noted that it has been estimated that six billion edge or IoT devices will be deployed and connected by 2030 within North America, encompassing both the commercial and consumer markets and wireless services provided by broadcasters.

“With PEAK3 holding long-term licensing agreement on the broadcast spectrum with the National Broadcasters, we will be able to support the delivery of data and services to customers that alleviates the data download congestion the incumbents are starting to see,” said Sezen.