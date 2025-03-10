PEAK3 Launches Crowdfunding Effort For Industrial ATSC 3.0 Receiver

By
published

The compact Peakcast3 M.3 receiver powers scalable data delivery for industrial applications

PEAK3 logo
(Image credit: PEAK3)

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.—PEAK3 has kicked off a crowdfunding campaign for its PEAKcast3 ATSC 3.0 M.2 receiver that integrates broadcast technology into edge computing systems for use industries where delivery of real-time data at scale is required.

The compact Peakcast3 M.2 receiver is designed for industrial applications and operation in challenging environments, such as automotive, manufacturing and mission-critical infrastructure. Its integration capabilities enable efficient data processing at the edge, reducing latency for real-time decision-making, the company said.

The receiver is designed with post-quantum crypto security, integrates a network return path and offers an open API for developers, including Raspberry Pi compatibility, it said.

"Our ATSC 3.0 M.2 receiver, PEAKcast3, is a significant leap forward in industrial data delivery," said Alp Sezen, CEO at PEAK3. "By integrating this technology, industries can achieve unparalleled scalability, ensuring that critical information is delivered efficiently and securely."

A demonstration video of the technology is available on the project's crowdfunding page.

More information is available on the company’s website.

CATEGORIES
Phill Kurz
More about atsc3
The West Hall ATSC exhibit is an excellent place to learn about the latest NextGen TV developments. While an artist’s rendering of the 2025 booth wasn’t available at press time, an ATSC spokesperson said it would be similar to last year’s exhibit space depicted here.

ATSC To Showcase NextGen TV Progress at 2025 NAB Show
CTA

CTA Chief Criticizes NAB's Request to Mandate Support for NextGen TV
Beck TV control room

BeckTV to Highlight Expertise in Sports and TV Station Integration at 2025 NAB Show
See more latest