Peacock Subs Jump 55% YoY to 34M in Q1 2024
Comcast lost 1.9M pay TV subs YoY and 136K broadband subscribers as streaming losses narrowed to $639M
PHILADELPHIA—Comcast beat earnings estimates in its Q1 2024 financial report, as streaming losses continued to decline and Peacock’s paid subscribers spiked by 55% from a year earlier to 34 million in the quarter.
Streaming losses also slightly declined. Its streaming service Peacock had $1.1 billion in revenue and an adjusted earnings before interest taxes depreciation and amortization [EBITDA] loss of $639 million compared to $685 million of revenue and an adjusted EBITDA loss of $704 million in the prior year period.
However, pay TV subscribers continued to decline at steep rates, with Comcast reporting 13,618,000 pay TV video subs in Q1, down 487,000 from the previous quarter and nearly 2 million below the 15,528,000 video subscribers it had a year ago in Q1 2023.
Broadband subscribers also fell by 136,000 from a year earlier and by 65,000 from the previous quarter to 32,188,000 at the end of Q1 2024.
Wireless subscribers, however, continued to grow rapidly, up 289,000 from the previous quarter and up by more than 1.2 million from a year earlier to 6,877,000 lines.
Overall the company posted $1.04 earnings per share adjusted, better than the $0.99 expected, CNBC reported, while Comcast’s revenue of $30.06 billion was higher than the $29.81 billion analysts expected.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.