PCI to Demo Latest Media Management Tech at IBC

AMSTERDAM--ProConsultant Informatique (PCI), a provider of media management systems for content providers, will showcase the enterprise-ready, multiplatform capabilities of LOUISE, its flagship business management solution at IBC 2011 in Amsterdam Sept 9-13.



LOUISE provides an enterprise-wide, unified framework with specialized tools to tackle the challenges of content and business management on traditional broadcast channels as well as on nonlinear publishing to new media platforms such as VOD, web and mobile services. LOUISE manages media and metadata throughout the lifecycle of an asset; acting as a control hub, LOUISE oversees many other systems, executing rights to allow or deny publication.

PCI will also demo its CINDY Ad Management platform at its stand. CINDY now includes new modules designed specifically to manage ad placements across non-linear platforms. In broadcast settings, CINDY covers the full range of account management, automated and manual scheduling, invoicing, and financial reporting. Now, CINDY extends these capabilities to new media environments, adding the ability to target advertising in non-linear programming.

PCI will be in stand 2.B21.



