PCCW Media Selects Viaccess-Orca for `Watch Party’

PARIS—Viaccess-Orca (VO) has announced that PCCW Media in Hong Kong is using its VO Secure Player to offer an innovative new "Watch Party" feature for its Now TV customers.

During the ongoing UEFA EURO 2020 football matches, sports fans subscribing to PCCW’s Now TV can watch live matches while simultaneously interacting with their Watch Party group through video chat.

"Live sports streaming is a competitive market, and it is critical for service providers to stay on top of emerging trends to drive better viewer engagement,” explained Ms. Belinda Chan, head of technology at PCCW Media, which offers Hong Kong’s leading pay TV service, Now TV. “With VO Secure Player, we can confidently bring our new Watch Party feature to subscribers, offering them a one-of-a-kind viewing experience. The VO Secure Player also enables real-time synchronization of premium content across all connected devices in the Watch Party group for a seamless experience."

Now TV subscribers can join a Watch Party on Now Player iOS/Android App and Web. The VO Secure Player is embedded with Watch Together technology from Sceenic, a leading provider of interactive viewing experience solutions.

The VO Secure Player provides real-time synchronization of live video across multiple connected devices, including mobile, tablets, and PCs, allowing users to hear comments and see reactions from their watch party group, the company reported.

"Now TV sets a great example of how a media entertainment company can deliver exceptional social experiences to viewers via innovative technology to enhance overall viewing experience during this challenging pandemic period," said Dokyung Lee, vice president of sales, APAC at Viaccess-Orca. "The VO Secure Player plays a pivotal role in Now TV's Watch Party service, and we are delighted to accompany Now TV on this journey to bring a unique, seamless viewing experience to sports fans."