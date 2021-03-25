PBS North Carolina Begins Broadcasting NextGen TV
Joins previously launched NextGen broadcasts from the Raleigh-Durham market
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.—PBS North Carolina is the latest station to begin broadcasting NextGen TV in the Raleigh-Durham region. The station joins a broadcasting group led by Capitol Broadcasting Company and featuring eight stations.
PBS North Carolina (WUNC-TV) is now part of the CBC NextGen TV broadcast that includes CBC’s WRAL-TV (NBC), WRAZ (Fox) and WARZ (Ind.), as well as WTVD (ABC), WNCN (CBS), WUVC-DT (Univision), WLFL (CW) and WRDC (MyNet). These stations have been transmitting ATSC 3.0 since November 2020.
“This announcement reflects the next step in our efforts to implement this exciting technology,” said Fred Engel, PBS North Carolina CTO. “It will greatly improve audio and video quality, allow for interactive features to better inform and entertain, and better reception. We will also continue to explore the many other capabilities of this technology that will serve the public, including public safety communications, remote learning, telehealth and more.”
WUNC-TV has previous experience with ATSC 3.0, using NextGen TV tools to assist first responders.
For more information on NextGen TV across the country, see TV Tech’s updating ATSC 3.0 deployment page showing launched and upcoming markets.
