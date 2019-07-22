Patsy Smullin Tapped for Chuck Sherman TV Leadership Award

WASHINGTON—Designed to recognize individuals demonstrating leadership, service and commitment to local television in medium and smaller markets, the NAB has announced that the 2019 Chuck Sherman Television Leadership Award will be presented to Patsy Smullin during the NAB Small Market Television Exchange.

Smullin is the president and owner of California Oregon Broadcasting Inc., which was originally founded by her father, Bill Smullin, in 1933. COBi is made up of five television stations in Oregon as well as Pilot Rock Productions, a digital video production company. In addition, Smullin has served as president of the Oregon Association of Broadcasters and the Oregon Cable TV Association, and has been on the board of the NAB and NBC TV Affiliate Board. She has also spent time in front of the camera, hosting “Up Close With Patsy Smullin,” which features interviews with influential figures.

“Patsy’s passion for excellence in small market local television is unmatched,” said NAB’s President and CEO Gordon Smith. “She exemplifies the best of broadcasting by running the longest continually-owned and operated, independent broadcast organization in the West, which has served Oregon and Northern California for nearly nine decades. We are pleased to honor her with this well-deserved award.”

Named for the late Dr. Charles E. Sherman, the Chuck Sherman Television Leadership Award has been handed out since 2003.

Smullin will be honored with the award during the SMTE, which will take place from Sept. 12-14 in Austin, Texas.