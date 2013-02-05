Pasternack Releases Line of Medium Power Attenuators

IRVINE, CALIF. – Pasternack Enterprises is introducing new line of 50-watt medium power attenuators offering a selection of RF connector combinations, thus eliminating the need for coaxial adapters or custom cable jumpers to change connector types.



The attenuators can be ordered with any combination of passivated stainless steel SMA, TNC and N connectors as well as silver-plated brass 7/16 DIN connectors. These RF attenuators operate from DC to 18 GHz, depending on connector configuration. 50 Watt RF attenuators come in 3 dB, 6 dB, 10 dB, 20 dB, 30 dB, 40 dB and 50 dB models with a total of 294 different models available, and all are RoHS compliant.



The attenuators have an average power rating of 50 Watts and a peak power rating of 500 Watts. Medium power coaxial attenuators are manufactured with large cooling fins which help to quickly dissipate heat during usage, which enables them to operate between -55 and +125 degrees C.



