Pasternack Enterprises Appoints New Distributor for Poland

IRVINE, CALIF. —Pasternack Enterprises has appointed ZEAP Meratronik S.A. as its exclusive distributor in Poland.



Meratronik joins a growing list of international distributors who are partnering with Pasternack to expand their product offering and customer service worldwide. With this new relationship, Meratronik’s customers now have access to Pasternak’s selection of RF and microwave components. Pasternack Enterprises maintains inventory of more than 35,000 RF and microwave components and cable assemblies, all available for same-day shipment from the United States.



