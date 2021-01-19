Paramount+ Sets March 4 Launch Date

NEW YORK—Paramount+, the rebranded version of the CBS All Access streaming service from ViacomCBS, will officially launch on March 4 in the U.S., Canada and Latin America, ViacomCBS announced.

Paramount+ will add additional legacy and original content to what was already included on the CBS All Access service. This will include content from Showtime, CBS Television Studios, Paramount Television Studios, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV and Paramount blockbuster and classic movies.

In addition to the markets included in the March 4 launch, ViacomCBS reports that Paramount+ will become available to other international markets, including the Nordics on March 25 and Australia in mid-2021.

The streaming market has grown rapidly over the last year with the launch of new services like Disney+, HBO Max, Apple TV+ and Peacock, as well as the pandemic increasing people’s viewing habits and reliance on streaming services. Paramount+ hopes to be able to garner interest in the market with its content library.

While not mentioned in the press release, previous reports suggested that Paramount+ would have the same cost as CBS All Access (starting at $5.99/month), including options for ad supported and ad free versions.

Also omitted in the announcement was what platforms Paramount+ will be available on at launch, particularly Roku and Amazon Prime Fire. CBS All Access was available through both platforms.