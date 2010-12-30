Paramount releases Windows Phone 7 movie apps

Have a hankering to watch “School of Rock” on your new Windows Phone 7 device? You’re in luck (if you live in North America). Paramount Digital Entertainment has launched 10 enhanced movie apps exclusively for Microsoft's WP7 OS, with extras such as bonus features and social media. Owners of WP7 devices can also view the movie with Scene It?’s pop-up trivia and create their own custom clips. A movie info feature lets viewers identify actors, objects, music and places in the movie, with information such as bios, descriptions and maps to locations.

In addition to “School of Rock,” other apps, which were developed in partnership with Digitalsmiths, Hypershow and Trailer Park and based on Microsoft Silverlight technology, include “Zoolander,” “Waiting for Superman” and “GI Joe: The Rise of Cobra”; additional titles will be announced soon.

Microsoft’s Windows Phone Marketplace hub offers the “School of Rock” movie app on all North American Windows Phone 7 devices; users can also get the movie on the desktop via Zune PC software.