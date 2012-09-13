Panasonic’s $1555 FS-P250WF Proxy Recorder Now Available

SECAUCUS, N.J.: Panasonic announced today that the Focus FS-P250WF, a H.264 proxy recorder that enhances the P2 production process with streaming and support for long-form and cloud-based proxy workflows, will be available this month at a suggested list price of $1,555. The FS-P250WF has been developed by Vitec in conjunction with Panasonic.



The camera-mountable FS-P250WF records H.264 proxy clips in parallel with the high-resolution clips of the Panasonic AG-HPX250 and AG-HPX255 P2 HD camcorders, the company’s first P2 handhelds with 10-bit, 4:2:2 independent-frame, full 1920 x 1080 resolution AVC-Intra recording. Users can both instantly view streamed clips and input custom metadata from the Focus FS-P250WF web interface.



While recording proxy clips, the FS-P250WF also captures matching timecode and camera-based metadata from the Panasonic AG-HPX250/HPX255 cameras. The user may select various resolutions and bit rates for proxy recording depending on workflow and application. The web interface can be accessed from either a PC, MAC or mobile device using the Panasonic AJ-WM30 Wireless Module (included with the FS-P250WF package). This allows for on-site logging of the clips while they are still being recorded. These proxy files and associated metadata can be accessed on leading NLEs.



The FS-250WF features HD-SDI/SD-SDI input with loop through; a compact, portable, battery-powered design; and the facility to record .MOV proxy clips on standard SD cards. The Focus proxy recorder incorporates a desktop application that synchronizes proxy clips to P2 clips, and aggregates metadata with the AG-HPX250/HPX255 P2 clips. This allows for the archive to have all the metadata to be stored with it in the original P2 files.