Panasonic’s $1555 FS-P250WF Proxy Recorder Now Available
SECAUCUS, N.J.: Panasonic announced today that the Focus FS-P250WF, a H.264 proxy recorder that enhances the P2 production process with streaming and support for long-form and cloud-based proxy workflows, will be available this month at a suggested list price of $1,555. The FS-P250WF has been developed by Vitec in conjunction with Panasonic.
The camera-mountable FS-P250WF records H.264 proxy clips in parallel with the high-resolution clips of the Panasonic AG-HPX250 and AG-HPX255 P2 HD camcorders, the company’s first P2 handhelds with 10-bit, 4:2:2 independent-frame, full 1920 x 1080 resolution AVC-Intra recording. Users can both instantly view streamed clips and input custom metadata from the Focus FS-P250WF web interface.
While recording proxy clips, the FS-P250WF also captures matching timecode and camera-based metadata from the Panasonic AG-HPX250/HPX255 cameras. The user may select various resolutions and bit rates for proxy recording depending on workflow and application. The web interface can be accessed from either a PC, MAC or mobile device using the Panasonic AJ-WM30 Wireless Module (included with the FS-P250WF package). This allows for on-site logging of the clips while they are still being recorded. These proxy files and associated metadata can be accessed on leading NLEs.
The FS-250WF features HD-SDI/SD-SDI input with loop through; a compact, portable, battery-powered design; and the facility to record .MOV proxy clips on standard SD cards. The Focus proxy recorder incorporates a desktop application that synchronizes proxy clips to P2 clips, and aggregates metadata with the AG-HPX250/HPX255 P2 clips. This allows for the archive to have all the metadata to be stored with it in the original P2 files.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox