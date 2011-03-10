Panasonic to spotlight 3-D-ready AG-HPD24 P2 portable deck

Panasonic will showcase at the 2011 NAB Show the solid-state AG-HPD24 P2 deck, which offers 3-D synchronized record/playback; native 24p recording with variable frame rates; a USB 3.0 interface; and 24-bit, four-channel audio recording in AVC-Intra 100/50, making 10-bit, 4:2:2 master-quality video affordable and portable.

This dedicated deck enables users to play back and review P2 cards on its 3.5in, 16:9 LCD screen; manage clip files and metadata; record full-resolution, 10-bit quality content from a wide range of Panasonic and non-Panasonic cameras via its HD-SDI input; and backup data onto hard disk drives. With two P2 card slots and battery operation, the HPD24’s rugged, half-rack design holds up to the demands of field production and is only 5.5lb.

See Panasonic at the 2011 NAB Show in Booth C3707.