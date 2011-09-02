Panasonic to show new AVCHD 3D camcorder
At IBC Panasonic will introduce a new 3-D camcorder that features an autostereoscopic LCD monitor for stereo 3-D confidence viewing without glasses. The company said the camcorder is targeted at semi-professional, high end consumer and professional broadcast users.
The new HDC-Z10000 features two 6.57-megapixel 3MOS sensors (for a total of six sensors), enabling it to record two separate images simultaneously for the right and left eyes, and a fixed interocular dual lens. These consist of two 32-320mm, f/1.5-f/2.7 10x optical zoom lenses (29.8-368.8mm, f/1.5-f/2.8 12x zoom when shooting 2-D) that include a Nano Surface Coating for reduced light reflection and ghosting effects.
The handheld camcorder is compatible with the recently announced AVCHD 3D/Progressive standard (co-developed by Panasonic and Sony) and shoots full HD video (1080p) in both 2-D and 3-D — the 3.5-inch, 1,152,000-dot LCD can be switched between 2-D and 3-D modes as well.
The flip-out LCD uses a parallax barrier to control the direction of the light coming from the LCD so that each of your eyes sees a separate image, according to the company, creating a 3-D effect similar to lenticular printing. In addition, the camcorder features a 1,227,000-dot, 0.45-inch electronic viewfinder.
Other features include: AVCHD 3D (1080/60i, 1080/24p, and 1080/30p), AVCHD Progressive (1080/60p), and AVCHD (1080/24p, 1080/30p and 1080/60i PH/HA/HE) modes; a 3-D video macro setting (17.8 inches); optical image stabilization for both 2-D and 3-D shooting; built-in microphones (Dolby Digital 5.1-channel surround sound/2-channel stereo); two XLR audio inputs (with 48-V phantom power supply for external microphone); dual SD memory card slots; and 2.1-megapixel 2D and 3D still image recording (while recording video).
No pricing or ship dates have been announced.
