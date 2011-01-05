Panasonic Switchers Go 3D



Panasonic Solutions Company has announced the release of a new output board and complimentary software, which combined with an AV-HS450N HD/SD multi-format switcher, result in a live 3D stereoscopic switcher.



The company has claimed a 3D, multi-camera acquisition/switching with effects/recording system can now be had for under $100,000. The suggested lineup, comprised of a HS450N switcher, two AG-3DA1 HD 3D camcorders, a BT-3DL2550 25” 3D LCD monitor, AJ-HPM200 P2 mobile recorder/player and single P2 card, will be on display at this year’s CES.



Upgrading with the AV-HS04M7D 3D board and software is reportedly simple. The advanced switcher can operate in 2D or 3D mode and supports up to eight pairs of 3D input. Crosspoint buttons enable simultaneous stereoscopic video transitions, as well as cut, dissolve, wipe and other effects. Selectable 3D output modes include Left, Right, Mix, Side-by-Side and Line-by-Line.



The AV-HS04M7D 3D board and software will be available in February 2010.



