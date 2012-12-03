Panasonic ships AK-HC3800 HD studio camera system

Panasonic has announced system pricing and initial delivery date for its new AK-HC3800 studio camera system, featuring three high-sensitivity 2/3in type 2.2-megapixel IT CCD sensors and a 38-bit DSP with 16-bit A/D converter.

The AK-HC3800 and AK-HCU200, AK-HRP200G and AK-HVF70G system components will be available in December with suggested list prices of $30,500, $14,650, $2455 and $6995, respectively, a combined suggested list price of under $55,000.

This compact, 8lb camera incorporates features designed to maximize video production quality and workflow productivity, including chromatic aberration compensation (CAC), comprehensive scene file settings and a sophisticated implementation of Panasonic’s dynamic range stretch (DRS).

The new AK-HCU200 camera control unit (CCU), in combination with the new AK-HRP200G remote operation panel (ROP), delivers uncompressed video and control via optical fiber. IP control will also be supported with a free firmware upgrade scheduled for release before the 2013 NAB Show. A small, lightweight 7in LCD studio viewfinder, the AK-HVF70G, completes the basic system for high-quality studio and EFP image acquisition.

The AK-HC3800 studio camera achieves a high sensitivity of F11 at 59.94Hz (2000 lux) and an S/N ratio of 60dB. HD formats can be switched to allow worldwide use at 1080/59.94i and 1080/50i.