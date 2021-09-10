Panasonic Latest Exhibitor to Withdraw from 2021 NAB Show

Panasonic is the latest exhibitor to announce that it will not be exhibiting at the 2021 NAB Show, taking place in Las Vegas Oct. 9-13. This marks the third major exhibitor withdrawal from the show following announcements from Sony and Ross this week.

In a statement posted on Panasonic's Instagram account this morning, Carter Hoskins, director, Professional Imaging for Panasonic USA said::

"It’s hard to believe that it’s already September, which means NAB 2021 is right around the corner. As you prepare for the event, I want to provide an update on Panasonic’s plans for the show.

After careful consideration of several key factors impacting the show, including the current conditions of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have made the decision not to attend the event in Las Vegas.

In place of participating in-person, we’re planning to meet and connect with our valued customers via our digital platforms where we look forward to sharing our exciting announcements. We are confident a digital experience will be effective, similar to events we’ve hosted over the last 18 months. We will be in touch with updates on event specifics over the next few weeks, but please reach out directly with any immediate questions.

We continue to appreciate your business and look forward to connecting outside of the show!"

An NAB spokesperson confirmed Panasonic's withdrawal, adding that the show is going forward as planned.

Earlier this week, in a video presentation (which can be viewed here), NAB CEO Gordon Smith commented on the upcoming show:

"This Show will be unlike any other in our history, as it has certainly been a unique year. Our audience size and scope will reflect those most passionate and eager to reconnect, creating a strong and productive experience for all who are able to join us. The 2021 NAB Show is a beacon… a marker for our industry…one that will invigorate and guide us into 2022 with a new level of momentum. It will be the largest and most significant event for broadcasters and the entire media and entertainment industry.

This event has always been an economic engine of our industry, and we are excited to welcome over 600 exhibitors who are ready to meet with buyers and move this business forward.

Future, which owns TV Tech, is an NAB Partner and produces the NAB Show Daily.