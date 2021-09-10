Ross Video Announces Withdrawal from 2021 NAB Show

Ross Video today announced that it is withdrawing as an exhibitor from the 2021 NAB Show, taking place in Las Vegas Oct. 9-13.

The company released this statement this morning:

"As time has passed since the revised dates for 2021 were announced, it has become increasingly apparent that the challenges posed by the fluctuating public health situation in Nevada (and elsewhere around the world), travel restrictions into the USA, logistics and general uncertainty among exhibitors and potential attendees are, regrettably, too great to enable Ross to participate."

Ross says it had a number of new product announcements planned for NAB Show and these will now be shared as part of the company's Ross Live series of online broadcasts. For more information and to sign up, please visit www.rossvideo.com/live.

Ross's announcement comes two days after Sony also announced that is withdrawing as an exhibitor.

Earlier this week, in a video presentation (which can be viewed here), NAB CEO Gordon Smith commented on the upcoming show:

"This Show will be unlike any other in our history, as it has certainly been a unique year. Our audience size and scope will reflect those most passionate and eager to reconnect, creating a strong and productive experience for all who are able to join us. The 2021 NAB Show is a beacon… a marker for our industry…one that will invigorate and guide us into 2022 with a new level of momentum. It will be the largest and most significant event for broadcasters and the entire media and entertainment industry.

This event has always been an economic engine of our industry, and we are excited to welcome over 600 exhibitors who are ready to meet with buyers and move this business forward.

"We know that many of our exhibiting partners and attendees have had to make very difficult decisions about whether to participate in this year’s Show—particularly our international partners. We respect their decisions as valued partners and look forward to seeing them again, if not next month, then at the 2022 NAB Show in April.

But we are thrilled to have hundreds of people registering for the Show each day and thousands already registered to attend. We hope that you will be among them."