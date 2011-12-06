Panasonic introduces AW-HE120 3MOS PTZ camera

Panasonic has unveiled the AW-HE120, a pan/tilt/zoom camera delivering full HD video capture an integrated PTZ system.

Featuring a fast 20x zoom lens and three 2.2-megapixel ULT MOS imagers supporting HD imaging, the compact HE120 produces high-quality video in a wide range of shooting conditions.

Suited for demanding applications such as sports, staging, house of worship, news and government video, the HE120 is equipped with the same sensors and DSP used in Panasonic broadcast camcorders like the AG-HPX370.

The HE120 offers a signal-to-noise ratio approaching 60dB, 1000 TV lines of resolution and advanced features such as 16-axis color correction and Panasonic's Dynamic Range Stretch. Both HD/SD-SDI and HDMI outputs are standard.