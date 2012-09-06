Panasonic Delivers BT-LH2170 HD Monitor



SECAUCUS, N.J.—Panasonic is about to begin delivering its BT-LH2170, a 21.5-inch LCD production monitor with native 1920 x 1080 HD resolution, advanced 2D and 3D assist features and other advances in functionality.



The LH2170 offers an aluminum die-cast front frame, IPS panel with wide viewing angle; multiple professional inputs, true color processing with a 3D look-up table; HD/SD closed captioning; 12V DC operation for field use; mercury-free LED backlight and low power consumption. It supports 1920 x 1080 full HD resolution, with 178-degree vertical and horizontal viewing angles. The 3D-LUT with six-pole color correction includes a table for each signal level, and applies 10-bit image processing to each RGB color.



Advanced 2D assist features include an in-monitor display; a Y-Map and a Zebra display; and a two-window display, which allows for two separate HD/SDI inputs to be viewed simultaneously for comparing different signals. The LH2170 will display HD/SD closed captioning with an SDI or video input; it supports the EIA/CEA-708 and EIA/CEA-608 SD-SDI closed captioning standards. The LH2170’s 3D assist functions include top and bottom display in addition to side-by-side display and a Focus-in-Red focus assist.



It supports two channels of audio, and audio monitoring via built-in speakers and headphone output. Other key features include waveform and vectorscope displays, pixel-to-pixel mapping, a color audio level meter, worldwide 59.94/50Hz compatibility, VESA screws for mounting and a supplied stand. The model will begin deliveries this month at a suggested list price of $3,695.