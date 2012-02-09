Panasonic Delivers AG-3DP1 Shoulder-Mount Camcorder

SECAUCUS, N.J.: Panasonic said it has “initiated deliveries” of its 3D integrated twin-lens P2 HD shoulder-mount camcorder, the AG-3DP1. The camcorder was introduced at the NAB show last year. A prototype was used to produce the 3D coverage of the U.S. Open in September, and several will be employed in the 3D broadcast of the 2012 Summer Olympic Games in London late this year.

The AG-3DP1 sports 10-bit, 4:2:2 independent-frame, full 1920x1080 resolution AVC-Intra recording; dual 17x lenses and a 3.2-inch hi-res LCD the switches from left to right to overlay.



The HD twin-lens system was developed exclusively for the 3DP1. Focus, zoom and iris adjustments are synchronized for the left and right lenses. The camcorder’s 58 mm inter-axial distance allows a shooting rage of approx. 3.5 to 100 feet. The isolated dial adjusts convergence. Three modes maximize the twin-lens zooming capability for effective 3D shooting over diverse angles of view. It supports remote control of focus, zoom, iris, convergence, and recording start/stop.



Non-linear editors such as Avid Media Composer 6 offer full 3D editing and stereoscopic ingest, finishing and play-out. Stereo AVC-Intra is already supported on most production servers, Panasonic says, so server play-out is available now.



For customers who use Cineform, that product will soon automatically ingest and convert 3DP1 footage to Cineform 3D files as easily as they now bring in 3DA1 content.



Two pairs of 2.2-megapixel 1/3-type 3MOS sensors are mounted left and right, each employing full-pixel HD resolution to produce synchronized full HD 3D images. A 20-bit processor handles image rendering.



The 3DP1 can record for up to 80 minutes on dual 64 GB P2 cards in AVC-Intra 100 1080/24pN. The two P2 card slots allow 3D/2D image acquisition.



The existing AG-CA300G/BS300/EC4G Studio Camera System for P2 HD camcorders is supported, making it quick and easy to build a system for a 3D live relay and 3D image acquisition system using multiple cameras. Panasonic’s AG-EC4G and AJ-RC10G Remote Control Units offer both studio use and direct connection to the 3DP1.The camcorder weighs just over 13 pounds, has low power consumption and operates on a 12V (Anton Bauer) battery.



The 3DP1 has a suggested list price of $34,950, and is supported by Panasonic’s five-year warranty program.



