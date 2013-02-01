Panasonic Debuts Remote Camera Controller

SECAUCUS, N.J.—Panasonic has rolled out the AW-RP120 full-size remote camera system controller, with the capability to control cameras via Internet protocol and serial connections, to support the company’s remote camera systems.



The AW-RP120 offers group presets for scene changes, Tracing Memories for storage and recall of complex operations, SD Memory Card storage and direct panel control of gain, pedestal and detail settings. With an ergonomic control layout and a powerful feature set, the AW-RP120 addresses a range of applications, the company says.



The controller can function with up to 100 Panasonic cameras via IP or five via RS-422 serial connections. Compatible cameras include the AW-HE50H/S, AW-HE60H/S, AW-HE120, AW-HE100 and AW-HE2 HD integrated PTZ cameras; plus the AK-HC1500, AK-HC1800, AW-HE870 and others when used with appropriate pan/tilt heads.



The AW-RP120 supports flexible system configurations and up to 100 presets (potentially one for each remote camera). Selectable automatic IP address allocation simplifies large-scale systems. Any of five AW-RP120 controllers on the network can select and control any compatible IP-controlled camera, and the company says an RS-232C port enables external control for systems employing programmed PC, Crestron, AMX or other third party controllers. The Panasonic AW-HS50 compact switcher can also be linked via IP connection.



The control panel features a pan/tilt joystick, seesaw zoom lever, iris dial and manual focus dial with One-Touch Autofocus. A speed adjustment dial is provided for each of the pan/tilt/zoom and focus functions, and camera moves and scene operations can be recalled via the unit’s Tracing Memory. Up to 10 Tracing Memory items can be stored per camera, the company says up to 100 standard presets (including pan, tilt, zoom position, focus, iris and white balance settings) can be stored and recalled for each camera. By creating up to four Groups Presets (up to 10 cameras each) multiple camera angles and settings can be retrieved in a single batch.



The remote controller permits direct adjustment of a camera’s gain, shutter, detail, auto white balance, analog baseband, master pedestal, R/B pedestal and R/B gain. Other menu functions of compatible cameras can be also controlled, and the company says the controller is equipped with an LCD panel for menu operation as well as dedicated zoom, focus and iris indicator displays. Various functions can also be allocated to eight user buttons for one-touch control. According to Panasonic, scene files can be utilized for one-touch switching, and settings can be stored on memory card for backup and cloning setups.



The AW-RP120 measures 13-1/2” x 3-1/16” by 10-17/16” and weighs just under seven pounds. The AW-RP120 will be available in February, the company says.



