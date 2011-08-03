Panasonic Announces Pricing for Three New Camcorders



SECAUCUS, N.J.: Panasonic has announced pricing for three of its new camcorders.



The AG-HPX250, its first P2 HD handheld camcorder with 10-bit, 4:2:2 independent-frame, full 1920x1080 resolution AVC-Intra recording, will be available later this month at the suggested list price of $5,995.



Two new professional AVCCAM HD handheld camcorders, the AG-AC160 and AG-AC130, were also priced. The AC160/AC130 incorporate high-sensitivity 1/3-inch, full-HD 2.2 megapixel 3-MOS imagers to capture native 1920x1080 resolution images, with a new, wider 22X HD zoom lens, the longest in its category.



The AC160 will be available in September at a suggested list price of $4,795, and the AC130 will deliver in October at a suggested list price of $3,895.



The AG-HPX250, weighing in at 5.5 pounds, also incorporates high-sensitivity 1/3-inch, full-HD 2.2 megapixel 3-MOS imagers and a 20-bit digital signal processor to acquire native 1920x1080 resolution images. The 22X lens also features an optical image stabilizer function and two P2 card slots.



Key new AC160/AC130 features include two SD Memory Card slots for relay or simultaneous recording, compatibility with Panasonic’s new SDHC full Class 10 UHS-1 (Ultra High Speed) Memory Cards, an enhanced viewfinder and LCD display, and DV recording. The higher-end AC160 also includes such top production features as variable frame rate recording in 1080p, Linear PCM audio, HD-SDI output, and switchability between 59.94Hz/50Hz.



